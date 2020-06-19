Woodbury County Conservation Board park facilities to reopen on June 26

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Woodbury County Conservation Board Director Dan Heissel announced on Friday that many park facilities will be reopening on June 26 at 6 a.m.

The following park facilities are reopening starting on June 26:

Campgrounds open under regular status at full capacity to all units including tents.

Limited to one family or six registered campers per site for overnight stay.

Campground restrooms/showers and park restrooms open but hand soap and hand sanitizers may not be available.

Playgrounds and Nature Playscape open. Officials advise people to use it at your own risk because no cleaning or sanitizing will be provided.

Firewood sales shall be provided. The exact change or check is required for payment.

Cabin reservations open under regular status with amenities limited and hours revised.

Enclosed shelters, non-enclosed shelters, and Little Sioux Park Bench open and social distancing are encouraged and will be the responsibility of the user.

Browns Lake – Bigelow Park beach will remain CLOSED for the rest of the season due to construction.

County conservation office and park offices remain closed, except by appointment.

On June 30, the Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center will reopen with limited hours with limited capacity to no more than 30 people inside of the facility at one time.

The nature center will remain closed to rentals. While in-person educational programs will resume will limitations in July with more information to follow at a later date.

The WCCB parks include:

Little Sioux Park near Correctionville

Snyder Bend Park and Browns Lake—Bigelow Park near Salix

Southwood Conservation Area and Fowler Forest Preserve near Smithland

Midway Park near Moville

Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center in Sioux City

The county’s park areas, wildlife areas, trails, boat ramps, and the Stub Gray Shooting Range at Little Sioux Park will remain open for the public’s use such as hiking, fishing, hunting, bird watching, and general recreation.

Officials are urging everyone to follow recommendations by the Siouxland District Health Department to practice social distancing or at least six feet and other practices such as washing your hands often, covering your cough or sneeze in your sleeve, and to please stay home if you’re feeling ill.

WCCB mentions any program and facility updates will be made available on their website and on the Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center’s Facebook page.

For more information or schedule an office appointment, call the Woodbury County Conservatory Board at 712-258-0838.

