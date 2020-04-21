Woodbury County Conservation Board park facilities to remain closed through May 15

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Woodbury County Conservation Board and Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center facilities will remain closed through May 15 in response to the Coronavirus and COVID-19 exposure concerns.

The closures include campgrounds, camping and rental cabins, enclosed shelters, restrooms and playgrounds.

Woodbury County Conservation Board park offices and the Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center are also closed.

The closures are subject to change.

Woodbury County Conservation Board Parks with closed facilities include:

Little Sioux Park near Correctionville

Snyder Bend Park and Bigelow Park—Browns Lake near Salix

Southwood Conservation Area and Fowler Forest Preserve near Smithland

Midway Park near Moville and

Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center in Sioux City.

Woodbury County Park areas, wildlife areas, trails, boat ramps and the Stub Gray Shooting Range at Little Sioux Park will remain open for public use such as hiking, fishing, hunting, bird watching and general recreation. All restrooms will remain closed.

Woodbury residents are encouraged to follow recommendations by Siouxland District Health Department to practice social distancing of at least six feet along with frequent hand washing, covering coughs and sneezes and staying home if feeling ill.

Educational events, programs and rentals are also cancelled through May 15.

Program and facility updates will be made available here.

For more information or office appointments contact the Woodbury County Conservation Board at 712-258-0838.

