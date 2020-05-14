Woodbury County Conservation Board Campgrounds to begin reopening

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) –– Woodbury County Conservation Board Campgrounds will begin reopening soon allowing self-contained camper units.

Board Director Dan Heissel made the announcement Thursday. Heissel said campgrounds will open at 6 a.m. on May 21.

No tents will be allowed. Restrooms and shower facilities, cabins, enclosed shelters, playgrounds, offices and Nature Center will remain closed.

The opening of campgrounds is under Level One Restricted Status. This is defined as:

Level 1 – Restricted Camping & Facilities Closed:

Open campgrounds to self-contained units only, with a fully functioning toilet and waste holding tank

Campground restrooms/showers remain closed

Campgrounds open to 50% capacity

No groups larger than 10 at a campsite will be enforced by the park law enforcement staff

Firewood sales shall be provided; Exact change or check is required for payment

Playgrounds are to remain closed

Cabin and shelter reservations are suspended (refunds given)

County conservation offices, visitor and nature centers to remain closed.

“We will be strict about enforcing these rules regarding campground restrictions, group sizes, social distancing, Heissel said. “If rules are not followed we will close campground facilities again.”

Woodbury County Conservation Board Parks include:

Little Sioux Park near Correctionville;

Snyder Bend Park and Bigelow Park—Browns Lake near Salix;

Southwood Conservation Area and Fowler Forest Preserve near Smithland;

Midway Park near Moville; and

Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center in Sioux City.

Woodbury County Park areas, wildlife areas, trails, boat ramps and the Stub Gray Shooting Range at Little Sioux Park will remain open for public use such as hiking, fishing, hunting, bird watching and general recreation. All restrooms will remain closed.

We urge all citizens to follow recommendations by Siouxland District Health Department to practice social distancing of at least six feet and other practices such as washing your hands frequently, covering your cough or sneeze in your sleeve, and please stay home if you are feeling ill.

Educational events, programs, and Nature Center rentals are canceled until further notice. Program and facility updates will be made available via our website http://woodburyparks.org/ and Dorothy Pecaut Facebook page. For more information or office appointments please contact the Woodbury County Conservation Board at 712-258-0838.