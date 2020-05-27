Woodbury County Conservation Board cabins to reopen at end of May

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Woodbury County Conservation Board (WCCB) cabins are scheduled to reopen May 29 for reservations for public use.

The announcement came from WCCB Director Dan Heissel on Wednesday.

Though cabins will be reopening, restrooms and shower facilities, enclosed shelters, playgrounds, offices, and Nature Centers will remain closed until further notice.

Campgrounds are currently open to self-contained units at 50% capacity.

With the cabins reopening for public use, the WCCB has made some changes to cabin rentals. The changes include:

Check-out time of 11 a.m.

Check-in time of 5 p.m.

For cabin rentals, all kitchenware (fishes, pots and pans, and utensils) have been removed. Renters will need to bring their own kitchenware from home.

Cabins at Little Sioux Park will not have access to showers. A restroom and small kitchen sink are available in the cabin.

Snyder Bend and Southwood cabins have full bath facilities.

Cabins are located at:

Little Sioux Park near Correctionville

Snyder Bend Park near Salix

Southwood Conservation Area near Smithland

Park visitors are reminded to avoid groups of 10 people or more. Park staff will continue to remind and educate visitors to practice physical social distancing while enjoying the park.

Cabin reservations can be made by clicking here.

Program and facility upgrades will be made available through the WCCB website and Dorothy Pecaut Facebook Page.

For more information or for office appointments contact the Woodbury County Conservation Board at 712-258-0308.