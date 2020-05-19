Closings
Woodbury County confirms two new COVID-19 deaths

by: Kate Lundahl

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Health officials confirmed two additional COVID-19 deaths and 50 new cases in Woodbury County on Tuesday.

The county tallies 2,328 positive cases of COVID-19, including 20 deaths.

SDHD records a countywide total of 174 coronavirus hospitalizations.

Total hospitalizations are cumulative and include 95 patients who have been discharged.

