Woodbury County confirms one new COVID-19 case, 13th recovery

by: Kate Lundahl

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Siouxland District Health Department (SDHD) confirmed one new case of COVID-19 in Woodbury County Thursday bringing the countywide total to 23 positive cases.

Health officials said the new case is in a woman between 41 and 60 years old.

SDHD also confirmed one new recovery from the virus bringing the county to 13 COVID-19 recoveries.

Data Table 4-16-20
Courtesy, SDHD

Recoveries and hospitalizations are included in the total number of positive cases.

The total number of hospitalizations is cumulative and does not necessarily reflect the current number of hospitalizations. The number includes those listed as hospitalized and discharged.

