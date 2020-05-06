Closings
Woodbury County confirms fourth COVID-19 death

Local News

by: Kate Lundahl

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Health officials confirmed the fourth death from COVID-19 and 24 new cases the virus in Woodbury County, Monday.

One additional recovery from the virus was also reported. Health officials report 4,094 COVID-19 tests have been completed in the county.

The county tallies a total of 1,339 positive cases of COVID-19, including 314 recoveries and four deaths.

The Siouxland District Health Department (SDHD) confirmed the man who died was between the ages of 61 and 80. He passed away at home.

The county’s first COVID-19 death was confirmed April 21. The second and third deaths were confirmed Saturday and Tuesday respectively.

