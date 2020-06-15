Woodbury County confirms four more cases of COVID-19, no new deaths

Local News

by: Reilly Mahon

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Siouxland District Health Department (SDHD) has confirmed four more cases of COVID-19 in Woodbury County on Monday.

The additional cases are from the 106 new tests that were reported on Sunday.

According to the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH), Woodbury County has a total of 3,005 cases as of 10:18 a.m. on June 15.

Health officials said there are no new virus-related deaths, meaning the death toll remains at 39.

There are 2,408 individuals who have recovered from the virus.

SDHD mentions the county has a total of 253 hospitalizations with 187 of them hospitalized and discharged.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories