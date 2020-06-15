Woodbury County confirms four more cases of COVID-19, no new deaths

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Siouxland District Health Department (SDHD) has confirmed four more cases of COVID-19 in Woodbury County on Monday.
The additional cases are from the 106 new tests that were reported on Sunday.
According to the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH), Woodbury County has a total of 3,005 cases as of 10:18 a.m. on June 15.
Health officials said there are no new virus-related deaths, meaning the death toll remains at 39.
There are 2,408 individuals who have recovered from the virus.
SDHD mentions the county has a total of 253 hospitalizations with 187 of them hospitalized and discharged.
