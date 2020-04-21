WATCH LIVE: Health officials to speak after first COVID-19 death confirmed in Woodbury County

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Siouxland District Health Department confirmed the first death associated with COVID-19 in a resident of Woodbury County Tuesday.

Earlier Tuesday, the Siouxland District Health Department confirmed 18 new cases of COVID-19 in Woodbury County.

Information about case follow up and status will be addressed at a 3 p.m. press conference Tuesday.

A representative from the Siouxland Community Health Center will also be present at the conference to discuss developments at the community testing site, and the recent increase in testing.

Watch the press conference above.

