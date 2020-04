SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Siouxland District Health Department has confirmed 95 more cases of COVID-19 in the county.

Woodbury County’s total number of cases is 491.

The health department said more information will be released later on Sunday.

SDHD also said that they expect to see a rapid increase of recovered cases as their staff conducts follow ups on the confirmed cases in the county.