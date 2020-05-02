Woodbury County confirms 80 more cases of COVID-19, second virus-related death

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Siouxland District Health Department (SDHD) has confirmed 80 more cases of COVID-19 in Woodbury County.

The county’s total number of coronavirus cases is 1,114.

Woodbury County is reporting its second virus-related death on Saturday.

The health department said the second COVID-19 death in the county is an older woman between the ages of 61 and 80 who passed away at home.

SDHD mentions that have 229 recovered from the virus.

Health officials said that there are 70 total hospitalizations with 19 of them being hospitalized and discharged.

The health department reports that 3,296 tests have been completed.