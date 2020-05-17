Woodbury County confirms 58 new cases of COVID-19

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Siouxland District Health Department (SDHD) has confirmed 58 new cases of COVID-19, bringing Woodbury County’s total to 2,215.

Health officials reported no additional virus-related deaths on Sunday, meaning the death toll remains at 17.

SDHD mentions that 913 people have recovered from the coronavirus.

The county’s health department said there have been 161 total hospitalizations as of May 17 with 89 of them hospitalized and discharged.

Health officials mention that 8,121 individuals have been tested for COVID-19.

SDHD said there were a total of 418 new tests reported on Sunday with a positivity rate of about 14% for the day’s results.

Health officials reported that this number has been decreasing and mentions this is a good sign.