Closings
There are currently 2 active closings. Click for more details.

Woodbury County confirms 48 new cases of COVID-19, one additional death

Local News

by: Reilly Mahon

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Siouxland District Health Department (SDHD) has confirmed 48 new cases of COVID-19 in Woodbury County.

The county’s total number of cases is 1,590.

Health officials have reported one more virus-related death of a young adult between the ages of 18 and 40.

This is the eighth virus-related death in Woodbury County.

SDHD said there are 124 total hospitalizations and 55 of them have been hospitalized and discharged.

The county’s health department mentions that 5,158 coronavirus tests are completed.

Courtesy of Siouxland District Health Department

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories