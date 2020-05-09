Woodbury County confirms 48 new cases of COVID-19, one additional death

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Siouxland District Health Department (SDHD) has confirmed 48 new cases of COVID-19 in Woodbury County.

The county’s total number of cases is 1,590.

Health officials have reported one more virus-related death of a young adult between the ages of 18 and 40.

This is the eighth virus-related death in Woodbury County.

SDHD said there are 124 total hospitalizations and 55 of them have been hospitalized and discharged.

The county’s health department mentions that 5,158 coronavirus tests are completed.