Woodbury County confirms 46 new COVID-19 cases

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Health officials confirmed 46 new cases of COVID-19 in Woodbury County Thursday.

According to the Siouxland District Health Department (SDHD), the county now totals 158 positive cases of COVID-19.

A breakdown of the gender and age-ranges of the new COVID-19 cases is listed below as provided by the health department.

Women 5 (18-40) 9 (41-60) 2 (61-80)

Men 12 (18-40) 14 (41-60) 3 (61-80) 1 (81+)



SDHD also confirmed 3 new recoveries from the virus. In Woodbury County, 28 residents have recovered from the virus.

Recoveries are included in the overall number of cases.

Accounting for recoveries, 130 COVID-19 cases remain active in the county.

Courtesy, SDHD

According to SDHD, seven Woodbury residents have been hospitalized at some point due to the virus and three people have been discharged following hospitalization.

Total hospitalizations are cumulative and do not necessarily reflect the current number of hospitalizations.

The county’s first COVID-19 death was confirmed Tuesday. The victim was a man between 61-80 years old. According to SDHD, he was not hospitalized at the time of his death.

Latest Coronavirus Stories