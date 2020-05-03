Woodbury County confirms 44 more cases of COVID-19

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Siouxland District Health Department (SDHD) has confirmed 44 more cases of COVID-19 in Woodbury County.

The county’s total number of cases is 1,158.

Woodbury County has a total of two virus-related deaths.

Health officials mention that 256 people have recovered from the virus.

SDHD said that the total number of hospitalizations and how many of them have been hospitalized and discharged will not be updated Sunday.

The county’s health department reports that 3,466 tests have been completed.