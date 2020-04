SIOUX CITY. Iowa (KCAU) – Health officials have confirmed four new cases of COVID-19 in Woodbury County, Friday bringing the countywide total to 27 positive cases.

Siouxland District Health Department (SDHD) also confirmed four new recoveries for a total of 17.

Courtesy, SDHD

Total hospitalizations are cumulative and don’t necessarily reflect the current number of hospitalizations.