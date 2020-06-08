Woodbury County confirms 38th COVID-19 death

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Health officials have confirmed 17 new cases of COVID-19 and one new virus-related death in Woodbury County, Monday.

As of this writing, the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) reports 2,930 total positive virus cases in Woodbury County. That total includes 2,110 recoveries.

In the last 24 hours, no new recoveries were tallied by the Siouxland District Health Department.

The Siouxland District Health Department (SDHD) tallies a total of 38 COVID-19-related deaths. The death reported Monday was a man between the ages of 61 and 80.

SDHD also reports a countywide total of 235 coronavirus hospitalizations.

Total hospitalizations are cumulative and include 171 patients who have been discharged.

Courtesy, SDHD

SDHD announced on May 19 that the IDPH COVID-19 dashboard will update in real-time and some data points won’t match between the health departments because they may be utilizing different sources.

The numbers SDHD releases in the morning reflect what was reported to them through midnight the previous day.

Detailed demographic information and updated case numbers can be found on IDPH’s COVID-19 Case Counts Dashboard.