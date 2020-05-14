Woodbury County confirms 35 new COVID-19 cases

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Health officials confirmed 35 new cases of COVID-19 in Woodbury County on Thursday.

The county tallies 2,073 positive cases of COVID-19, including 15 deaths.

Also included in the total number of cases are 742 recoveries. 68 recoveries were confirmed in the last 24 hours.

The Siouxland District Health Department (SDHD) records a countywide total of 149 coronavirus hospitalizations.

Total hospitalizations are cumulative and include 80 patients who have been discharged.

The health department confirmed 7,170 tests for the virus have been completed on county residents.

Courtesy, SDHD

