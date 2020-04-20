Woodbury County confirms 32 additional COVID-19 cases, total rises to 75

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Health officials confirmed 32 additional cases of COVID-19 in Woodbury County Monday bridging the countywide total to 75 positive cases.

According to Siouxland District Health Department, the new cases are in:

1 woman (0-17)

4 women (18-40)

5 women (41-60)

1 woman (61-80)

7 men (18-40)

8 men (41-60)

6 men (61-80)

Siouxland District Health Department also confirmed a fourth hospitalization and 20 total recoveries.

Recoveries and hospitalizations are included in the total number of positive cases.

The total number of hospitalizations is cumulative and does not necessarily reflect the current number of hospitalizations. The number includes those listed as hospitalized and discharged.

Statistics for non-residents who have sought testing or treatment for COVID-19 in Woodbury County are not included in the chart.