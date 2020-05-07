Closings
Woodbury County confirms 3 new COVID-19 deaths

Local News

by: Kate Lundahl

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Health officials confirmed three additional COVID-19 deaths and 87 new cases of the virus in Woodbury County, Thursday.

The county tallies a total of 1,462 positive cases of COVID-19, including seven total deaths.

The Siouxland District Health Department (SDHD) is unable to provide updated recovery numbers as of this writing. Previously, 314 recoveries have been reported.

SDHD said the three additional deaths include one woman between 61 and 80, one man between 61 and 80, and one woman 81 or older. They all passed away at local hospitals.

The health department is planning to hold a joint press conference Friday to update the community on COVID-19.

