Woodbury County confirms 27 new COVID-19 cases

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Health officials have confirmed 27 new cases of COVID-19 in Woodbury County, Friday.

As of this writing, the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) reports 2,858 total positive virus cases in Woodbury County. That total includes 2,050 recoveries.

In the last 24 hours, 95 new recoveries were tallied by the Siouxland District Health Department.

The Siouxland District Health Department, (SDHD) did not report any additional COVID-19 deaths.

SDHD also reports a countywide total of 228 coronavirus hospitalizations.

Total hospitalizations are cumulative and include 162 patients who have been discharged.

SDHD announced on May 19 that the IDPH COVID-19 dashboard will update in real-time and some data points won’t match between the health departments because they may be utilizing different sources.

The numbers SDHD releases in the morning reflect what was reported to them through midnight the previous day.

Detailed demographic information and updated case numbers can be found on IDPH’s COVID-19 Case Counts Dashboard.