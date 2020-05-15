Woodbury County confirms 2 new COVID-19 deaths, 38 new cases

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Health officials confirmed two additional COVID-19 deaths and 38 new cases in Woodbury County on Friday.

According to the Siouxland District Health Department, both deaths were men between the ages of 61 and 80.

The county tallies 2,111 positive cases of COVID-19, including 17 deaths.

Also included in the total number of cases are 820 recoveries. 78 recoveries were confirmed in the last 24 hours.

SDHD records a countywide total of 154 coronavirus hospitalizations.

Total hospitalizations are cumulative and include 83 patients who have been discharged.

The health department confirmed 7,452 tests for the virus have been completed on county residents.

Courtesy, SDHD

SDHD officials will be providing an update on COVID-19 testing efforts in Woodbury County long-term care facilities during a press conference Friday at 2 p.m.

Stay with KCAU 9 online or over the air for coverage of the press conference.

Latest Coronavirus Stories