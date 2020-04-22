Woodbury County confirms 19 new cases of COVID-19

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Health officials confirmed 19 new cases of COVID-19 in Woodbury County Wednesday bringing the countywide total to 112 positive cases.

The Siouxland District Health Department (SDHD) confirmed the first COVID-19-related death in the county Tuesday.

According to SDHD seven Woodbury residents have been hospitalized at some point due to the virus.

The breakdown of the gender and age of the new cases as provided by SDHD is listed below:

2 men (18-40)

7 men(41-60)

3 men (61-80)

4 women (18-40)

3 women (41-60)

Courtesy, SDHD

