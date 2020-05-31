Woodbury County confirms 19 additional cases of COVID-19, no new deaths

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Siouxland District Health Department (SDHD) has confirmed 19 additional cases of COVID-19 in Woodbury County on Sunday.

Health officials said the new cases are from the 131 new tests that were reported.

According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, as of 10:45 a.m. on May 31, Woodbury County has a total of 2,748 positive cases of the coronavirus.

SDHD mentions that 1,647 people have recovered from the virus.

The county has 1,101 active cases of COVID-19.

The county health department reported no new virus-related deaths on Sunday, which means the death toll remains at 34.

As of May 31, there are a total of 213 hospitalizations with 146 of them hospitalized and discharged.

SDHD announced last week that the IDPH COVID-19 dashboard will update in real-time and some data points won’t match between the health departments because they may be utilizing different sources.

The numbers SDHD releases in the morning reflect what was reported to them through midnight the previous day.

Detailed demographic information and updated case numbers can be found on IDPH’s COVID-19 Case Counts Dashboard.