Woodbury County confirms 18 additional COVID-19 cases

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) Health officials confirmed 18 additional COVID-19 cases in Woodbury County Tuesday bringing the county total to 93 positive cases.

Siouxland District Health Department (SDHD) also confirmed 20 COVID-19 patients have recovered in the county.

SDHD also confirmed the age and gender of the 18 additional Woodbury County residents with the virus:

5 men aged 18-40

4 men aged 41-60

3 women aged 18-40

5 women aged 41-60 and

1 woman aged 61-80

Courtesy, SDHD

Recoveries and hospitalizations are included in the total number of positive cases.

The total number of hospitalizations is cumulative and does not necessarily reflect the current number of hospitalizations. The number includes those listed as hospitalized and discharged.

