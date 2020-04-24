Woodbury County confirms 129 new COVID-19 cases

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Health officials confirmed 129 new cases of COVID-19 in Woodbury County Friday.

The county now totals 287 positive cases, according to the Siouxland District Health Department (SDHD).

The SDHD also confirmed a total of 30 recoveries from the virus in Woodbury County.

Courtesy, SDHD

According to the health department, 12 Woodbury residents have been hospitalized at some point due to the virus and five people have been discharged following hospitalization.

Total hospitalizations are cumulative and do not necessarily reflect the current number of hospitalizations.

Thursday, the county totaled seven hospitalizations with three residents counted as discharged.

The health department announced Friday it will no longer be detailing the age and gender of all of the new cases that are reported. Health officials said they will focus on contact tracing instead.

With the large increase in positive cases Friday, health officials said it can be attributed to an increase in testing. More targeted testing of close contacts may be called for in the near future.

The department is unable to release workplace or other identifying information for the cases, as Iowa law (Iowa Code Chapter 22) prohibits a local public health department from releasing information that could identify a person or business identified with an illness.

Cumulative demographic information by county can be found at the Iowa Department of Public Health COVID-19 dashboard. County numbers will likely be more current than numbers reported by the state.

Latest Coronavirus Stories