Woodbury County confirms 11 more cases of COVID-19, one new death

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Siouxland District Health Department (SDHD) has confirmed 11 more cases of COVID-19 in Woodbury County on Thursday.

Health officials said the new cases are from the 113 new tests reported on Wednesday.

According to the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH), as of 10:30 a.m. on June 18, Woodbury County has a total of 3,035 cases of COVID-19.

SDHD announced one new virus-related deaths on Wednesday, raising the death toll to 42.

The county’s health department mentions there are 2,546 people who have recovered from the virus.

Woodbury County has 447 active cases of the virus, as of 10:30 a.m. on June 18.

Health officials reported a total of 255 hospitalizations and 204 of them have been hospitalized and discharged.

Latest Stories