SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The next step in filling the vacancy on the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors is in place. A committee to fill the position approved a timeline for the selection process.

The deadline for people to submit their applications, resumes, and cover letters is by January 18 at 4 p.m. Those will need to be taken to the Woodbury County Courthouse. People will need to submit their applications in person. The committee will then have an interview process on January 23 which will last throughout the day.

KCAU 9 asked Woodbury County Attorney James Loomis what his thoughts are on how the process went.

“I think it gives all the applicants an equal opportunity to present themselves in the best light possible, their qualifications their skill set that makes them best suited to serve Woodbury County. And it gives them the opportunity to put that on paper, it gives them an opportunity to come and talk to us individually and also to present their case not only to the committee but also to the board,” said Loomis.

After the interviews are done on January 23, the committee will reconvene for deliberation. The committee hopes to select a candidate to be sworn in for that Tuesday’s Board of Supervisors meeting.