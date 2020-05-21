Woodbury County campgrounds reopening

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – If you’re looking to head out for some Memorial Day weekend fun, campgrounds in Woodbury County will be reopening just in time.

Starting at 6 a.m. Thursday morning, some people will be able to enjoy the summer past time.

The Woodbury County Conservation Board announced that only self-contained campers will be accepted at sites and no tents will be allowed at this time. The public restrooms and shower facilities will remain closed, along with playgrounds and nature centers, as they are not following the Iowa DNR’s proclamation.

“We will be strict about enforcing these rules regarding campground restrictions, group sizes, social distancing,” stated Heissel. “If rules are not followed we will close campground facilities again.”

Woodbury County Conservation parks include Little Sioux Park; Bigelow Park – Browns Lake; Snyder Bend Park, Southwood Conservation, Fowler Forest Preserve, Midway Park and Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center.

The reopening is considered to be under Level One Restricted Status. This is defined as the following:

Open campgrounds to self-contained units only, with a fully functioning toilet and waste holding tank

Campground restrooms/showers remain closed

Visitors will not be allowed in the campground; only those occupying campsites allowed

Only six overnight occupants per campsite will be allowed, unless immediate family contains more than six

Campgrounds open to 50% capacity

No groups larger than 10 at a campsite will be enforced by the park law enforcement staff

Firewood sales shall be provided; Exact change or check is required for payment

Playgrounds are to remain closed

Cabin and shelter reservations are suspended (refunds given)

County conservation offices, visitor and nature centers to remain closed.

People are asked to follow the Siouxland District Health Department’s recommendations of practicing social distancing and washing your hands frequently, covering your cough or sneeze in your sleeve, and please stay home if you are feeling ill.