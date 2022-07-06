SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A building in Woodbury County that has served many purposes will soon be demolished.

The Prairie Hills building, located at 1600 County Home Road in Sioux City, has been unoccupied for five years.

“They’re going to get those bids and estimates as far as what the cost will be to tear it down, and on the 26th, we’ll either approve or deny those,” said Board Chair Keith Radig.

Tuesday, county supervisors set July 26 as the day to open bids for the demolition of the 100-year-old Prairie Hills building.

The building was formerly a county home and housing for low-risk inmates. The building has fallen into disrepair, and supervisors are not interested in making renovations.