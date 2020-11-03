Woodbury County breaks absentee ballot record

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCUA) – Dozens of voters waited in long lines at the Woodbury County Courthouse Monday as early voting came to an end, and polling places gear up for Election Day.

Outside the courthouse–an increase in curbside voting. Many folks tell KCAU 9 News they’re grateful the county has options to help voters affected by COVID-19, and those at risk.

“We’re here with my grandmother, and it’s hard for her to get out and about. Having this opportunity where she doesn’t have to wait in line, we can pull up, and do curbside has been great,” Sioux City resident Emily Yanney said.

One county poll worker on the job for eight years says ten of the fifteen voters she helped are currently battling COVID-19.

“To protect ourselves, and them, we’ve been wearing the face shield outside,” poll worker Jackie Rasmussen said.

Gill says COVID-19 has also affected the number of experienced precinct officials at the polls this year.

“We’ve lost four or five just in the last few days that’ve tested positive,” Gill said.

With all 44 polling places set to open, Gill is asking folks to be patient at the polls.

“It’s going to be a bit of an effort for us to get it done, but we believe we will get it done,” Gill said.

The news comes as Woodbury County shattered its absentee ballot record this election year.

“The previous record was 21,479 votes. We have over 26,000–and counting–people who’ve voted early,” Gill said.

Although he’s concerned about making sure all votes are counted, Gill says his office is on the right track for now.

“We’re shooting for, to be done by 10 o’clock. That’s what the law allows us to plan for, is to be done by 10 P.M. tomorrow, and we believe we’re on track to do that,” Gill said.