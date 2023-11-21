SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Plans for a new drainage district in Woodbury County received plenty of attention at Tuesday’s board meeting.

During a public hearing on the Salix drainage district, several residents from Salix and the Browns Lake area spoke out. Most agreed that new drainage is needed, but the board was asked to consider a different route.

On a 5-0 vote, supervisors directed engineers to come back with an alternate plan.

“I’m really appreciative of that, when folks can come together on a common goal to try and accomplish that,” supervisor Mark Nelson said. “So we’ll give them some more time here and I think they’ll come to the right conclusion. I think they’re all going to work together and we’ll create a new district – which has not been done in over a hundred years in the state of Iowa – so it’s a massive undertaking, but I think the right thing will be done eventually.”

The process is set to be reevaluated on Feb. 20, 2024.