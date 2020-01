SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Woodbury County Board of Supervisors are inviting the public to attend a hearing over Jeremy Taylor’s District two seat.

The committee of County Attorney, Auditor, and Treasurer will be holding the hearing on January 27.

The members will be deciding if the District two seat is vacant, due to Taylor’s recent purchase of a home outside of the district he represents.

The public may contribute statements and/or evidence at the hearing.