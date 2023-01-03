SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A new year means a new session for the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors. Tuesday night’s meeting started with the election of a new chairperson and vice-chairperson for the year.

The positions were held by Keith Radig and Jeremy Taylor respectively in 2022, and after a 4-0 vote, Matthew Ung will now serve as chairperson and Jeremy Taylor will retain his seat as vice-chair.

This is Ung’s third time serving as chairperson and could be as challenging as any of his previous terms as chairman.

“This is an extraordinarily difficult budget shortfall to fill. We have over $7.8 million that we need to make up in order to not increase tax rates. That’s something we’ve successfully done for eight years in a row and I’m certainly not going to preside over a board that is the one that increases the tax rates,” said Ung.

Ung said the $7.8 million budget shortfall is the largest the board has faced in nine years. Woodbury County’s jail project and related staff requirements along with inflation are major contributors to the deficit according to Ung.

Board members spent nearly two hours going through each line of the 2023 to 2024 budget with department heads. A final review of adjustments isn’t expected for another few weeks.

Discussion also centered on procedures for filling Supervisor Rocky De Witt’s vacancy. In November, he won election to the Iowa State Senate and is no longer able to serve under Iowa law.

A committee made up of the County Auditor, County Attorney, and Treasurer will decide how De Witt’s vacancy will be filled.

“so with that resignation, they will meet and they will decide and give notice as required by law that they decide either to appoint or to call a special election,” said ung.

Ung says a special election would cost the county upwards of 40 thousand dollars… something he would prefer to avoid.

The committee will consider nine candidates for the vacancy at a meeting Wednesday in the Supervisor’s Chambers beginning at 2:30 p.m.