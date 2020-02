SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Woodbury County Board of Supervisors continued to inform the public on the steps they are taking with the Woodbury County Law Enforcement Center (LEC) project.

On Tuesday, they announced that Woodbury County residents will soon be receiving a letter from the Auditor’s office that will include a list of the voting locations for March 3’s bond vote.

The next meeting is set for Thursday at 7:30 a.m. in the Siouxland Chamber of Commerce.