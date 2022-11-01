SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — It’s still months before the next RAGBRAI route will be announced, but Woodbury County Board of Supervisors are talking steps to increase the likelihood the annual bike ride returns to Sioux City.

In recent years RAGBRAI organizers have tightened licensing guidelines as they pertain to roadside vendors. Action taken Tuesday night by supervisors clarified rural vendor licensing in Woodbury County.

The issue came to light during this summer’s event that started in Sgt. Bluff and continued across part of Woodbury County.

“In responce to that we’re making some changes in hopes that when RAGBRAI is here in the future our zoning ordinance is prepared and ready. When a vendor wants to apply for a liquor license then they have the ability to do so,” said Supervisors Chairman Keith Radig.

Radig acknowledged that there is speculation that the 2023 ride will start in Sioux City.

RAGBRAI celebrates its 50th anniversary next year. Sioux City served as the starting point for that first ride in 1973 and there is speculation that ride organizers will recreate that first route.

Sioux City kicked off RAGBRAI seven times.