SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Woodbury County Board of Supervisors is now looking for an attorney to represent them when it comes to the new law enforcement center. It’s after weeks of discussions from supervisors about multiple issues with LEC such as having it open later than expected.

The attorney for the LEC Authority told the board that they could not represent the Board and Authority at the same time.

Chairman Matthew Ung says they would likely need to rely on the county attorney’s office for recommendations on options for litigation.

Woodbury County Attorney James Loomis told the board of supervisors they should seek outside legal representation.

“I would express to the board that from my perspective neither myself or Mr. Widman have the expertise within our office to handle this kind of situation, this kind of potential litigation,” Loomis said, “So it is best for the county to look, to hire outside counsel to represent the county.”

The board is currently waiting for a list of recommended law offices from the County Attorney’s Office so they can discuss their options.