SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Woodbury County Board of Supervisors had their first meeting of the new year Tuesday morning.

In a rare occurrence, the board reelected Matthew Ung as Chairperson. The last time a board member served back-to-back terms in the position was in 2008.

Ung recognized the challenges the Board faced in 2023, and is looking forward to serving a second term as the Woodbury County Chairperson.

“I’m honored by the board’s coming to that conclusion,” said Ung. “I believe they probably talked amongst themselves and figured that this has been a year of unique challenges. It’s been a little tumultuous for different reasons on the board, and having someone experienced there a second year, if they’re willing to do it, which I am, is good for the whole.”

Daniel Bittinger was elected as the Board of Supervisor’s Vice Chairperson. This position was held by Jeremy Taylor in 2023.

The next Board of Supervisors meeting will be held next Tuesday, Jan. 9, at 4:30 p.m.