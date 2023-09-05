SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — There was more tension on Tuesday between members of the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors and the authority overseeing the construction of a new jail and law enforcement center.

Supervisors confirmed that the 70 million dollar jail won’t be complete by September 14th as was previously planned. Members also expressed concern over a lack of communication between the board and the Law Enforcement Authority, charged with overseeing the massive project.

At Tuesday’s meeting, Supervisors Matthew Ung and Keith Radig proposed replacing former Board Member Rocky Dewitt, who currently serves as board rep on the authority with current Board Member Mark Nelson.

Dewitt attended the meeting to ask the reason behind his removal.

“Personally, I think the reason you’re replacing me is you’re not getting the information that you think you need […] the authority has held closed sessions for a reason, and we all know that info can’t be repeated,” said Dewitt, “We have been given very limited info in these sessions. So to repeat, that limited information could or would be disastrous.”

Supervisors state that the change would not be a criticism of Dewitt’s service but reflects the county board’s increasing need to be more informed through a sitting supervisor.

Dewitt stepped down from his supervisor’s seat after being elected to the Iowa Senate last year.

Nelson has been attending authority meetings as a county liaison but is not able to sit in on closed-session meetings.