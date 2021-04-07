Woodbury County Board of Supervisors interview County Treasurer candidates

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Woodbury County Board of Supervisors interviewed three candidates for the County Treasurer position on Tuesday.

The three individuals who applied for the position are Tina Bertrand, Mike Headid, and Kolby De Witt.

Supervisor Rocky De Witt will be abstaining from the process because Kolby is his nephew and the board is set to make their selection next week.

“We’re just going to have the whole discussion out in the open, and then we’re going to have votes as long as it takes. We may have 2-2 tie votes because of the abstention from Mr. De Witt, but that’s just something we’re going to work through as a board. We’re going to have that discussion open, we’re going to make the motions open, and we’re going to have all the discussions out in the open,” said Matthew Ung, Vice-Chairman of the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors.

The public does have the right to a special election process, and there would need to be over 4,500 signatures within a 14-day period of the board making a selection of who will be county treasurer.