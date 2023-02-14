SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Woodbury County’s $77 million budget has been completed for publication.

The county now has a legal cap on the tax rate which is decreased by one percent for county-wide residents.

This is also the ninth year that the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors have been able to reduce or keep the same tax rate.

“It was a tough go this year because we started with one of the highest gaps to fill, I think around $7 million all considered that the board was able to balance that down to an equal tax rate,” said Matthew Ung, Board of Supervisors Chair

The board has the ability to lower it further until March 28 when the budget needs to be certified.

A public hearing will take place on March 7 at 4:45 p.m. in the basement of the Woodbury County courthouse for those who wish to speak to the board about the budget.