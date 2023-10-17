SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The new law enforcement center and jail being built in Woodbury County remains behind schedule. The county’s Board of Supervisors received an update on the project on Tuesday and it sounded much like others heard in recent weeks.

initial plans for the new jail did not include 38 fire dampers, which are required by code. Officials say no one expected for those to be left out of the drawing and has played a big part in delaying the project by several months.

So far, 30 dampers have been installed. Supervisor Mark Nelson told KCAU 9 that 11 of the total 38 dampers require additional wiring and installation.

“those dampers hook up to the HVAC system, the vents, and so, not only are there kind of a vent portion that we have to install but we have to cut holes in the walls for those to go in. So, there are kind of 2 key components of one cutting a hole and 2 installing the dampers themselves. It’s a, it’s a labor-intensive project, it’s a messy project, and it takes time,” Nelson said.

Nelson says lines have been painted in the parking lot, landscaping is going in, along punchlist items are being worked on in the jail cells, courtroom, and sheriff’s office. the completion date is anticipated to be in April of 20-24.