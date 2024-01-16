SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Law Enforcement Center (LEC) Authority provided an update on the new Woodbury County jail at Tuesday night’s Board of Supervisors meeting.

The LEC Authority met for the first time since Dec. 6. During Tuesday’s meeting, it was confirmed that the new jail’s construction is still on track to be complete by April 9.

Board member Mark Nelson said that although the completion date has not changed, there are a few recent hiccups that need to be handled.

“There were another two fire dampeners that were found,” Nelson said. “Originally one fire dampener missing by a local subcontractor working out there. When the engineer got out there looking, they found another one. So there was two that are missing. So today we approved a change directed at starting that process of installing those.”

Nelson also said they expect to start moving furniture into the jail in the coming weeks.

Additionally, the board presented a resolution to Douglas Shupe thanking him for 44 years of working on Woodbury County’s secondary roads. Shupe is now retired, but Chairperson Matthew Ung said the work of secondary road workers is crucial, especially with the recent heavy snow.

The board also voted 5 to 0 to lower general basic cash reserves by $1 million and transfer that amount to the general supplemental levy for fiscal year 2025 to lower the property tax burden.