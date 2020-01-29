Woodbury County Board of Supervisors confident to lower property taxes for sixth year

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Woodbury County Supervisors said on Tuesday they are optimistic they will be able to lower taxes for property owners for the sixth year in a row.

During a budget session Tuesday, Supervisors were able to cut $140,000 from the 2020-21 budget by utilizing funding sources.

The board has several weeks of budget meetings planned but chairman Matthew Ung is confident about providing tax cuts.

“But where we can find efficiencies we certainly do, where we can use non-tax revenue like gaming revenue, local option sales tax for economic development. Those are areas we can use to offset the tax burden on the taxpayer and balance the budget which we’ll do this year,” said Ung.

Tuesday marked the first Supervisors meeting since District 2 Supervisor Jeremy Taylor was disqualified by Auditor Pat Gill due to a residency complaint.

