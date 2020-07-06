Woodbury County Board of Supervisors candidates share plans if elected

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – On Tuesday, voters will choose a candidate to fill the District 2 seat previously held by Jeremy Taylor. Taylor resigned in January.

Republican nominee, Justin Wright, is a teacher at North High School. He said it’s been a challenge trying to run for a seat with COVID-19 restrictions in place, but he said he’s confident in his approach.

“Number one, I want to focus on trying to keep taxes as low as possible. Second, I want to get roads fixed for our rural neighbors. And third, I’ve talked about wanting to work hard to attract more jobs to Sioux City,” Wright said.

Wright adds that when it comes to absentee ballots, as long as the process is secure, the more people that vote, the better.

Democrat opponent Tim Kacena agrees.

Kacena said he wasn’t planning on running, but he felt there was a need to fill in the community.

“I am going to be focusing on public safety because that’s what I have done my whole life. And public safety means more than just cops and fireman, it means a security throughout the county that we have to take care of. We must be ready for any disaster or incident that comes upon us,” Kacena said.

He said he wants to focus on incorporating mental health into the jail system.

The special election was originally scheduled for April 14th but was postponed out of concerns of COVID-19.

Woodbury County Auditor Pat Gill said personal protective equipment will be at each polling location.

“We went to 7 vote centers. Reduced from the traditional 44 polling places required to open for the general election. We just had a concern about polling places that would be available to us and the number of precinct elected officials that we could recruit on election day,” Gill said.

Gill added the number of votes far exceeded the expected 10 percent turnout for a special election.

The winning candidate will serve through December 2022.

For the full list of vote centers for the July 7 Special Election, click here.

