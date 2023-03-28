SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Woodbury County Board of Supervisors approved of sending a letter to the Iowa Utilities Board in regard to eminent domain.

The letter would be on sent behalf of the county board and residents which discusses CO2 pipelines and eminent domain usage in the county.

“We oppose use of eminent domain and want to highlight the hazardous nature of the carbon capture pipelines proposed to run through our county, under our secondary roads, through our property owner’s farmland and wanted to make that concern know. It’s just another signal the board sent of our heartburn so to speak of this project,” said Woodbury County Board Chair Matthew Ung.

Three companies are proposing CO2 pipelines that would run through about a dozen Siouxland counties.