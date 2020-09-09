Woodbury County Board of Supervisors approve location for new jail

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Despite delays caused by the pandemic and recent storms, Woodbury County’s new law enforcement center is getting back on schedule.

The Board of Supervisors approved the facilities site location as well as payments for design fees at Tuesday night’s meeting.

Supervisors said they are hopeful that the project is back on track.

“It’s really a great example of city-county cooperation that will allow us to focus on the services rather than plugging holes and making costly repairs to the existing facility, which we have done for quite some time,” Woodbury County Board of Supersvisors Chair Matthew Ung said.

The resolution still needs approval from city council and the jail authority, but Ung believes that early next year bids will be out leading to construction on the site.