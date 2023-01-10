SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Woodbury County Board of Supervisors are closer to getting their budget complete.

Last week, the board had a budget deficit of about $6.3 million meaning that’s the amount of money they had to cut in order to avoid a tax rate increase.

Now, the Chairman of the Board, Matthew Ung said there’s now only $218,000 short after one week and three budget meetings. Ung said that is a new record as far as the number of cuts and adjustments made to the budget in one week.

“And it shows that the board is serious, and it shows that when I became chairman this year, I said this is the hardest year we’re facing. This is the biggest gap we’ve ever faced in nine years. And I’m serious about not raising tax rates and I’m serious about keeping that commitment for the ninth year in a row and that’s what’s going to happen,” said Chairman Ung.

The board also heard from County Attorney James Loomis who’s looking for ways to recruit more attorneys to the County Attorney’s office. Supervisors will look more into Loomis’ short-term and long-term ideas for recruitment next week.