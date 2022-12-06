SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Local law enforcement came to the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors to request more funding for the new jail.

Supervisors approved more than $900,000 for furniture and fixture equipment for the county’s new Law Enforcement Center. Supervisor Keith Radig said this was a necessary step as the project gets closer to completion.

“Well obviously when you build a new building, you’ve got to have the fixtures and ovens in the kitchen and you got to have desk and cubicles and the things you’ll need to run that new facility,” said Radig.

Radig said any useable equipment from the current law enforcement center will be moved to the new one. The new building is expected to be complete on September 1, 2023.