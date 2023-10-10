SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU)– Sioux City voters have the chance to head to the polls, voting in the city council primary election, but so far it appears most folks aren’t interested.

Two of the three people on the primary ballot advance to the November general election. Incumbent councilperson Julie Schoenner, and newcomers Tom Murphy, and Tricia Frederick are vying for those two spots.

The race is the only one on today’s ballot and according to Woodbury County Auditor Pat Gill, participation so far has not been good. The last time a local primary election was held was in June of 2020, a race for county sheriff. 42% of the eligible voters turned out that day, but Gill isn’t optimistic there will be similar results when the ballots are tallied later tonight.

“There’s been a very low turnout. As of 11 o’clock we’ve had 400 people vote in the city of Sioux City today, and we have about 500 absentee ballots to count” said Gill.

The auditor’s office updated those numbers a short time ago, with 992 voters casting ballots as of 4 p.m. with another 590 absentee ballots. If you still want to vote, there’s still time as polls close at 8 p.m. To find where you can vote, click here.

